3 truckloads of bottled water dropped off in Cape Girardeau, MO for flood victims

Three truckloads of bottled water arrived in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3 for those impacted by Spring Flood '17.

Anheuser-Busch and Enterprise donated them to the American Red Cross.

The executive director of the area chapter of the Red Cross said they're on the ground and working to help anyone who needs it.

"This is now a new level for the American Red Cross so we've brought in support," Sara Gerau said. "We've got our amazing volunteers locally, plus we're bringing in volunteers from the national level right now. We've got them coming in all morning. They've been flying into St. Louis and to Cape, coming to assist and make sure that we are able to provide all the services because we want to make sure that everyone has a safe, dry place to go and that they have clothing and food. Whatever they need."

