1,370 to receive degrees at Southeast spring commencement

Southeast Missouri State University will hold its spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.

For the first time, there will be two ceremonies - one in the morning and one in the afternoon - both held in the Show-Me Center.

Two ceremonies were deemed necessary as space has become limited in recent years due to an increase in the number of graduates, plus their friends and families that also attend the ceremony. By separating the ceremonies, the university hopes to provide a smaller, shorter, and more personal experience for the graduates.

Candidates in the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Services will participate in a ceremony at 10 a.m. Candidates in the College of Business, College of Education, and College of Science, Technology, and Agriculture will participate in a ceremony at 2 p.m.

A total of 1,370 candidates will participate in the commencement ceremonies, with 1,036 set to receive undergraduate degrees and 334 to receive master's or specialist's degrees. Three hundred and forty-three students will graduate with honors: 82 summa cum laude (3.9-4.0 grade point average); 97 magna cum laude (3.75-3.89 grade point average); and 163 cum laude (3.5-3.74 grade point average). One candidate will graduate with honors in an associate's degree.

Starting this semester, students who have earned Latin Honors, Academic Distinction in the Department of the Major, or completed the Jane Stephens Honors Program will have that information displayed below their name on the scoreboard as they cross the stage during their commencement ceremony, as well as printed in the program.

Southeast President Carlos Vargas will congratulate 30 students graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, 46 Honors Scholars and 10 Presidential Ambassadors at a recognition event at noon that day in the west gym of the Student Recreation Center.

Louise Bodenheimer, professor of art, will deliver the morning address and Dr. Julie Ray, chair of the Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education, will deliver the afternoon address.

