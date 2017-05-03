Alexander County, IL residents prepare home for more flooding

Alexander County, Illinois is seeing major flooding from the Mississippi River.

Many homes are already surrounded by water and even more are being threatened as the water continues to rise. Some buildings are even starting to flood inside.

The Alexander County Highway Department said they have 20 roads closed in the county due to the flooding and four of them have already washed out.

Thousands of acres of farmland are already flooding as well.

Many people are continuing to sandbag outside their homes and businesses in preparation for the high water.

We caught up with one family in Hodges Park who is trying to save their home from getting hit for the third time since 2011.

Richard Johnson had plenty of help from friends and family as they built a wall using sandbags around his home on Wednesday, May 3.

Johnson said his home is over 100-years-old and has been hit several times by flooding within the last seven years.

"FEMA helped me the first time some. But they offered me a buyout," Johnson said. "I'm 74 years old and the time I buy another home, you're talking 70 to $80,000. I'm too old to start on that."

He said he made repairs on it each time but won't be able to save it if it gets hit this time.

"They say it's going to do just like it did. It's so costly and get your floors done and stuff like that," Johnson said. Like I said I'm 74 and I'm on fixed income and I just have to live with whatever happens."

Johnson just hopes the flooding won't be as bad this time.

"Ain't nothing I can stop the good Lord from doing anything," Johnson said. "I prayed and I asked god to help me with this situation and if it's his will then it will be done. That's how I feel about it."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.