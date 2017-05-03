CA men charged with trafficking 81 pounds of marijuana in Lyon C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CA men charged with trafficking 81 pounds of marijuana in Lyon County, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Salvador Rodriguez Jr. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Antonio Hernandez Jr. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

California men were arrested in Lyon County, Kentucky on marijuana trafficking charges on Wednesday, May 3.

Kentucky State Troopers assigned to the Post 1 Interdiction Team stopped two vehicles on Interstate 69 in Lyon County today at approximately 9 a.m.

The vehicles were believed to be traveling together.  During the stops, Troopers conducted a search of the vehicles. 

Troopers located approximately 81 pounds of high grade marijuana in one of the vehicles.  They also located money believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

The driver of the vehicle containing the marijuana, Salvador Rodriguez Jr., 32, of Visalia, California, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, a felony. He was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

The driver of the other vehicle, Antonio Hernandez Jr., 30, of Clovis, California, was also arrested and charged with felony trafficking marijuana and felony, conspiracy to traffic marijuana.  He was also lodged in Caldwell County Jail.

