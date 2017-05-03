Private fundraising to fix Illinois fairgrounds set to begin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Private fundraising to fix Illinois fairgrounds set to begin

CHICAGO (AP) - A private foundation pushed by Gov. Bruce Rauner is preparing to kick off a major fundraising effort to revamp Illinois' dilapidated fairgrounds.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2p8JD5M ) reports that Rauner announced the creation of the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation during last year's state fair, with the goal of raising enough money to repair crumbling buildings, deteriorating roadways, and aging sewer and electrical systems in Springfield and Du Quoin. The fairgrounds have also battled flooding during heavy rains.

The foundation will seek $185 million in private money and donations to pay for the projects. Chairman John Slayton says the group has raised $5,000 to $10,000 so far. He says the foundation hopes to see more donations now that the foundation's website is live and that it's also in talks to sell naming rights to buildings.

