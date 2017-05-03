Illinois woman falls asleep at the wheel, crashes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois woman falls asleep at the wheel, crashes

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An Illinois woman said she believes she fell asleep at the wheel causing her to slide off of a roadway.

An investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police indicated that Malori K. Thompson, 25, of Marissa, Illinois was driving a 2011 GMC Acadia was east bound on Randolph County Line Road, west of Unna Lane.

Thompson said she believes she fell asleep and the right side tires of the GMC left the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle continued down the shoulder for approximately 60 feet before striking the end of a bridge abutment.

Thompson had to be extricated from the vehicle by Marissa Fire Department. The vehicle was removed from the scene by tow truck.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

