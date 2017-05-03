Backyard Chickens 101 at Shawnee Park Center

Come out to the Shawnee Park Center on Tuesday, May 9 for a class on having backyard chickens.

Learn the best examples for creating a place to house and case for up to six laying hens, meeting the Cape Girardeau city ordinance requirements.

Tools, materials, designs, what to feed, how to care for them in summer and winter as well as different kinds of breeds will be explained.

The class will be free and starts at 6 p.m.

