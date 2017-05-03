Single vehicle crash injures Illinois woman

One woman was injured after a crash on Illinois Route 155 at Pioneer Lane in Randolph County.

An investigation of the crash by Illinois State Police showed driver Kendra M. Bieber, 29, of Prairie De Roche, Il., was traveling eastbound on wet pavement due to weather conditions.

A witness stated the driver lost control of the vehicle after applying the brakes.

Bieber went across the oncoming lane of traffic, struck a guard rail on the left, continued on the back side of the guard rail into a small creek bed where her vehicle came to rest upright. The vehicle was removed from the scene by tow truck.

Bieber was taken to an area hospital via ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

She was cited for improper lane usage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.