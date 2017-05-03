ISP: Eastbound lanes of I-64 in Washington Co., IL opened after semi cab fire

An ISP Trooper arrived on the scene a semi cab fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday, May 3.

Officials first believed it was a semi crash on Interstate 64 at Mile Post 45 and discovered the incident was not a crash but a semi fire instead.

The driver was uninjured and the fire was extinguished and all lanes of the roadway are clear.

Eastbound lanes are now open after being blocked.

