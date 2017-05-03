3 people killed in crash near Giant City State Park

Three people were killed in a crash near Giant City State Park.

It happened on Shiloh Road just after 1 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police, a black passenger car was driving north when the car left the road, went through a ditch and hit a tree before it stopped.

The driver and two passengers died at the scene, according to ISP.

A fourth person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

