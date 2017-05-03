2 adults, 1 child killed in Union Co., IL crash

Three people were killed in a crash near Giant City State Park.

It happened on Shiloh Road just after 1 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police, a black passenger car driven by Cassandra Payne, 28, of Herrin, was driving north when the car left the road, went through a ditch and hit a tree before it stopped.

Payne and two passengers died at the scene, according to ISP.

One of the passengers was Derrell Smith, 28, of Belleville, Ill.

The other passenger that died was a one year old girl.

A fourth person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.