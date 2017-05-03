St. Louis Cardinals game postponed

The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.

A make-up date for that game has not been scheduled. If you have tickets for the game, you should hold on to them to use for admittance to the make-up game.

The game scheduled for 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, will now start at 6:15 p.m.

The gates will open at 4:45 p.m.

