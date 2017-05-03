Cardinals will honor tickets for rain delays

The St. Louis Cardinals have clarified their initial statement about tickets to the games during Spring Flood '17.

They will only honor tickets to rain out games, not to games that fans are not able to get to due to flood water.

The game for Thursday, May 4, will start at 6:15 p.m. The gates open at 4:45 p.m.

If you had tickets for the game against the Brewers on Wednesday, May 3, you should hold on to those tickets to use for admittance to the make-up game. The date for that game has not been announced.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.