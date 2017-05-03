Cardinals: we have compassion for fans in southeast Missouri

The St. Louis Cardinals want their fans in southeast Missouri to know that they have compassion for what you're going through.

According to Melody Yount with the Cardinals, anyone who reaches out to the Cardinals because they are unable to make it to tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers will be allowed to cancel their ticket or move to another game.

The game for Thursday, May 4, will start at 6:15 p.m. The gates open at 4:45 p.m.

If you had tickets for the game against the Brewers on Wednesday, May 3, you should hold on to those tickets to use for admittance to the make-up game. The date for that game has not been announced.

