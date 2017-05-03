Cardinals: we have compassion for fans in southeast Missouri

Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has officially closed the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge).
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Some Missouri lawmakers say they are so concerned with federal driver's license requirements that they've been willing to defy federal standards and risk hassles for residents trying to fly or enter...
The St. Louis Cardinals want their fans in southeast Missouri to know that they have compassion for what you're going through.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
