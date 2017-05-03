Scott Co., MO man arrested, facing charges of domestic abuse and - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott Co., MO man arrested, facing charges of domestic abuse and resisting arrest

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Stephen Shipley (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Stephen Shipley (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury says a rural Scott County man was arrested on domestic assault and resisting arrest charges after a report of a domestic disturbance.

Sheriff Drury states that on Monday, May 1, 2017 at approximately 5:40 p.m., Deputy Nathan Rapert responded to an address in Sikeston for a report of a domestic assault.

During the incident, Stephen Shipley, 59, allegedly began choking the victim of the assault with a cord from a cellphone charger.

Before deputies arrived on scene, Shipley had left the home and was reportedly armed with a firearm. While investigating the incident, Shipley returned to the home and refused to cooperate with any commands from the deputy.

Shipley was armed with a firearm at this time, but never displayed the firearm towards the deputy. 

Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Missouri State Highway Patrol were requested to respond, and assist Deputy Rapert with the arrest of Shipley because he refused to cooperate and follow commands. Just before additional officers arrived on scene, Deputy Rapert was able to take Shipley into custody without incident.

Shipley was arrested and taken to the Scott County jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

