Budget cuts mean some flood detection gauges to go offline

(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A drop in funding means about 20 percent of gauges used in Missouri to measure floodwaters will go offline this summer.

The U.S. Geological Survey's Water Science Center in Rolla maintains 247 gauges across the state. The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/2qszVic ) 49 of those instruments are scheduled to be deactivated after June 30.

The instruments collect water data used by agencies such as the National Weather Service and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The gauges are funded by several entities and funding varies depending on the priorities of groups that partner with the Geological Survey.

Amy Beussink, director of the water science center, says some of the agency's partners are facing budget reductions but she wouldn't say which agencies were not able or willing to fund the gauges.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

