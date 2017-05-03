I-24 westbound lanes open in McCracken Co.

A semi truck crash on Interstate 24 at the 7 mile marker in McCracken County, Kentucky was blocking one lane.

According to workers with The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the site has been cleared and all lanes are open.

The westbound entry ramp at I-24 EXIT 11 was closed due to drivers traveling the wrong way down the ramp.

