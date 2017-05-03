Flood waters hindering power restoration efforts in MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Flood waters hindering power restoration efforts in MO

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Chris Cross/Facebook) (Source: Chris Cross/Facebook)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Officials with the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives say they are having trouble restoring power to a lot of customers in Missouri due to rising flood waters.

The restoration effort is being hampered by road closings. In many rural areas, bridges have been destroyed, leaving few options to reach damaged power lines.

As of Wednesday, May 3, approximately 2,500 members are without power, down from a high of more than 7,000 over the weekend.

The hardest hit area at this point is Ozark Border Electric Cooperative based in Poplar Bluff, with 1,200 members without power. Most of those are in Ripley County, where the Current River reached historic high levels.

At one point, Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, West Plains, had 2,600 members without power. That number was down to 600 by 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

"We are still battling accessibility issues all over our service area," the cooperative reported on its Facebook page. "Several bridges have been completely washed away, while other bridges and roads are still covered with water. Crews are still working hard to restore power....As expected, progress has been steady but slow in the conditions we are working in."

While flooding has been the worst part for electric crews, strong winds and lightning were also causes for some of the outages across the state. At Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric Cooperative, Hayti, 80 poles were broken due to the storms.

Helicopters and a boat from the MSHP assisted some of the electric cooperatives in assessing the extent of the damage and planning routes to reach the affected areas.

Crews are continuing to work on the outage until all customers have power restored. Officials say that in some cases it will be necessary to wait for the flood water to recede and roads repaired before work can take place.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:54:51 GMT

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

  • Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:12:16 GMT
    (Source: Brian Jamieson)(Source: Brian Jamieson)

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

  • Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:03:38 GMT
    (Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)(Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

  • Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:51:37 GMT

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

  • Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

Powered by Frankly