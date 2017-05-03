Missouri Department of Revenue provides extension for those affe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Department of Revenue provides extension for those affected by flooding

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Director of Revenue Joel Walters announced Wednesday that he will provide an automatic tax filing extension for Missouri taxpayers affected by the flooding.

Taxpayers whose quarterly and monthly tax return filings and payments were delayed by recent flooding will be provided an extension. His office also says they will waive any vehicle title penalty fees that would have accrued beginning April 29, 2017 through May 9, 2017, due to flooding.   

“Many businesses had a deadline of May 1 to submit quarterly or monthly sales and withholding tax returns to the Department of Revenue,” Walters said. “We understand that, because of the severe flooding, some of these taxpayers were unable to get their returns and payments to us by the deadline. Because of this, the Department of Revenue will treat returns from taxpayers affected by recent flooding as being filed and paid on-time if we receive them by May 15.” 

As for any vehicle title penalty fees that would have accrued between April 29, 2017 through May 9, 2017 citizens residing in the counties listed should advise their license office of the circumstances, and we will waive any title penalty fees that would otherwise have applied.

The Department understands there will be other situations where citizens will be delayed in meeting their obligations due to the severe weather and it will work with all citizens and businesses to provide relief in those situations as well, to the extent it has the authority to do so.

“Natural disasters, unfortunately, occur from time to time in Missouri,” Walters added. “The people of  Missouri need time to focus on the safety of their employees, their friends, and their families. The very least the Department can do is give these hard-working folks a little more time to file their taxes and title their vehicles.”

This specified filing extension applies to quarterly or monthly sales and withholding tax returns that were due on May 1, 2017 from taxpayers in the counties listed below. These taxpayers are requested to note the request for an automatic extension by noting the following on their returns when filed: “May 2017 flood extension.”

Barry - Barton - BollingerButlerCape GirardeauCarter - Cedar - Christian - Crawford - Dade - Dallas - Dent - Douglas - Dunklin - Franklin - Greene - Hickory - Howell - Iron - Jasper -  Jefferson - Laclede - Lawrence - Lincoln - Madison - Maries - McDonald - MississippiNew Madrid - Newton - Oregon - Ozark - Pemiscot - Perry - Phelps - Pike - Polk - Pulaski - ReynoldsRipley - Scott - Shannon - St. Charles - St. Clair - St. Francois - St. Louis - St. Louis City - Ste. Genevieve - Stoddard - Stone - Taney - Texas - Vernon - Warren - Washington - Wayne - Webster - Wright

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:54:51 GMT

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

  • Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:12:16 GMT
    (Source: Brian Jamieson)(Source: Brian Jamieson)

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

  • Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:03:38 GMT
    (Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)(Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

  • Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:51:37 GMT

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

  • Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

Powered by Frankly