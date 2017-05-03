Missouri Department of Revenue provides extension for those affected by flooding

Missouri Director of Revenue Joel Walters announced Wednesday that he will provide an automatic tax filing extension for Missouri taxpayers affected by the flooding.

Taxpayers whose quarterly and monthly tax return filings and payments were delayed by recent flooding will be provided an extension. His office also says they will waive any vehicle title penalty fees that would have accrued beginning April 29, 2017 through May 9, 2017, due to flooding.

“Many businesses had a deadline of May 1 to submit quarterly or monthly sales and withholding tax returns to the Department of Revenue,” Walters said. “We understand that, because of the severe flooding, some of these taxpayers were unable to get their returns and payments to us by the deadline. Because of this, the Department of Revenue will treat returns from taxpayers affected by recent flooding as being filed and paid on-time if we receive them by May 15.”

As for any vehicle title penalty fees that would have accrued between April 29, 2017 through May 9, 2017 citizens residing in the counties listed should advise their license office of the circumstances, and we will waive any title penalty fees that would otherwise have applied.

The Department understands there will be other situations where citizens will be delayed in meeting their obligations due to the severe weather and it will work with all citizens and businesses to provide relief in those situations as well, to the extent it has the authority to do so.

“Natural disasters, unfortunately, occur from time to time in Missouri,” Walters added. “The people of Missouri need time to focus on the safety of their employees, their friends, and their families. The very least the Department can do is give these hard-working folks a little more time to file their taxes and title their vehicles.”

This specified filing extension applies to quarterly or monthly sales and withholding tax returns that were due on May 1, 2017 from taxpayers in the counties listed below. These taxpayers are requested to note the request for an automatic extension by noting the following on their returns when filed: “May 2017 flood extension.”

Barry - Barton - Bollinger - Butler - Cape Girardeau - Carter - Cedar - Christian - Crawford - Dade - Dallas - Dent - Douglas - Dunklin - Franklin - Greene - Hickory - Howell - Iron - Jasper - Jefferson - Laclede - Lawrence - Lincoln - Madison - Maries - McDonald - Mississippi - New Madrid - Newton - Oregon - Ozark - Pemiscot - Perry - Phelps - Pike - Polk - Pulaski - Reynolds - Ripley - Scott - Shannon - St. Charles - St. Clair - St. Francois - St. Louis - St. Louis City - Ste. Genevieve - Stoddard - Stone - Taney - Texas - Vernon - Warren - Washington - Wayne - Webster - Wright

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.