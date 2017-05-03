Students in Malden, MO collecting supplies for flood victims

Students in Malden, Missouri are trying to do their part to help out victims affected by recent flooding.

Students will continue to collect supplies to help out flood victims in Van Buren, Missouri. The Malden Junior and Senior Beta Club are behind the effort.

They will be at the Malden Walmart until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 collecting canned goods, cleaning supplies and hygiene products.

They will be taking donations every day until Friday, May 5.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.