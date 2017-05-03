Residents in Grand Tower, IL prepare for flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Residents in Grand Tower, IL prepare for flooding

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
GRAND TOWER, IL (KFVS) -

Residents in Grand Tower, Illinois are preparing for the worst in light of recent damaging flooding.

Grand Tower sits between two rivers - the Mississippi and the Big Muddy.

The Big Muddy River is already well above flood stage and will rise another foot before the water starts to recede, according to officials.

Inmates and volunteers starting filling sand bags on Tuesday, May 2.

After assessing the damage from flash flooding over the weekend, officials said the levee appears to be holding up. They still don't want to take any chances.

"You just don't know, everyone is just going to have to be prepared we don't know if its going to hold, if its going to top it or what," Sherman Mezo, Grand Tower levee commissioner, said. "We just try to assure the people we are going to do the best we can to keep them safe."

