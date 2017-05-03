Troopers, national guardsmen build up levee at Butler-Stoddard Co. line

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol worked alongside soldiers with the Missouri National Guard to build up a levee at the Butler-Stoddard County Line.

It happened Tuesday night, May 2, at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Missouri 51.

They placed thousands of sandbags along the road.

The St. Francis River is on the rise and they hope to be able to keep U.S. 60 open by building up that levee.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.