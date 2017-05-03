Poplar Bluff students receive hands on learning with tower garde - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff students receive hands on learning with tower gardens

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
Connect
Paula Bradley, Erica Weadon, Valerie Duncan, Candace Hovis, Katelyn Campa and Kasi Stafford of Lake Road pose next to one of two tower gardens the elementary school recently received. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District) Paula Bradley, Erica Weadon, Valerie Duncan, Candace Hovis, Katelyn Campa and Kasi Stafford of Lake Road pose next to one of two tower gardens the elementary school recently received. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
O’Neal third grade teachers Laura Payne, Amy Ethridge, Andrea Cline, Allison Bell, Cassie Crawford and Laura Smith prepare to develop lesson plans around their new tower garden. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District) O’Neal third grade teachers Laura Payne, Amy Ethridge, Andrea Cline, Allison Bell, Cassie Crawford and Laura Smith prepare to develop lesson plans around their new tower garden. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

There will be lots of things blooming in Poplar Bluff, Missouri very soon.

The Poplar Bluff R-I School district recently received the last of 10 tower gardens from Downtown Poplar Bluff, Inc.

The gardens, valued at about $9,000 total, were delivered on Monday, April 24.

The money for the tower gardens, which have the ability to produce year-round and include grade level curriculum, were secured through funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture acquired by former downtown director Penny McGath.

“With tower gardens, students will be able to engage in hands-on learning through gardening,” stated Jerrica Fox, McGath’s successor. “Eating behaviors are learned early in life, and the key is to be educated. Through this grant, our schools are now able to incorporate nutrition education and the benefits of gardening in the classroom.”

The grant is a component of a larger initiative to fund a market manager for the Poplar Bluff Farmers’ Market and help sustain the operation annually from May through October. Last year the community portion of the proposal included a greenhouse project at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. In addition to providing tower gardens for R-I’s four elementary schools, along with the Middle School and Junior High, the money benefited Twin Rivers as well.

The vertical, aeroponic gardens include a light kit and drainage system, plus cherry tomato, eggplant, bell pepper and gourmet lettuce seeds, among other features.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:54:51 GMT

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

  • Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:12:16 GMT
    (Source: Brian Jamieson)(Source: Brian Jamieson)

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

  • Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:03:38 GMT
    (Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)(Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

  • Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:51:37 GMT

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

  • Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

Powered by Frankly