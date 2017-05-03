School to help students prepare to be Peace Corps volunteer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School to help students prepare to be Peace Corps volunteer

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is about to start helping prepare its students for the Peace Corps.

The Belleville News-Democrat ( http://bit.ly/2p2zmXE ) reports that beginning in the fall, undergraduate students can apply for a program called Peace Corps Prep that will be offered through the study abroad adviser in the school's Office of International Affairs.

The program teaches its participants in such topics as foreign language competency, intercultural competence and professional leadership - all of which are important for Peace Corps volunteers.

Mary Weishaar, the executive director of International Affairs, says the program will help students develop the values of "citizenship, excellence, inclusion, integrity and wisdom."

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:54:51 GMT

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

  • Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:12:16 GMT
    (Source: Brian Jamieson)(Source: Brian Jamieson)

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

  • Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:03:38 GMT
    (Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)(Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly