Tree planting at Poplar Bluff elementary school on Arbor Day.

On Arbor day, students at Poplar Bluff Public Schools assembled to watch the city take the next step to earning the Tree City USA designation.

Technicians from the Missouri Department of Conservation helped student plant two willow oaks at Lake Road Elementary on April 28.

“After all, Poplar Bluff was named after a tree,” commented John Stanard, chairman of the The Poplar Bluff City Tree Advisory Board.

The group coordinated the tree planting efforts as part of their push to earn the goal of Tree City USA, which recognizes cities for excellence in urban forestry management.

