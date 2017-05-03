MoDOT crews to close portion of I-55 Wednesday

According to MoDOT, crews will close a portion of I-55 on Wednesday, May 3.

Officials plan to close I-55 due to rising water from the Meramec River.

Assistant District Engineer of MoDOT Tom Blair said the water will top the interstate today, and crews will close all the lanes starting with the southbound lanes, making their way to the northbound lanes, as well.

Blair said crews expect all lanes to be closed by late morning. He recommends people who drive that section of road every day to pack a bag because bypasses will get clogged and will not be able to support all of the traffic. He says it’s best to stay with a friend or family member or get a hotel and ride out the closure.

A ramp on Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County is the only closure as of 8 a.m.

