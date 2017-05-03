All southbound lanes of I-55 closed at the Meramec River

All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are now closed at the Meramec River south of St. Louis.

That's near Arnold, Missouri.

Police in St. Louis said before noon that northbound lanes were also closed in the area, but as of 2:10 p.m. officials with MoDot said the northbound lanes of I-55 are expected to close before evening rush hour. Interstate 44 remains closed in St. Louis for more than 20 miles.

The water from the Meramec River is expected to cover all lanes of traffic.

Assistant District Engineer Tom Blair said crews started by closing the southbound lanes at 11 a.m.

That portion of the road will likely stay closed for the rest of the week.

Blair said he recommends people who drive that section of road every day to pack a bag because bypasses will get clogged and will not be able to support all of the traffic. He says it’s best to stay with a friend or family member or get a hotel and ride out the closure.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.