All lanes of I-55 at the Meramec River now open

All lanes of I-55 at the Meramec River now open

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: MoDOT St. Louis Facebook)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

According to MoDOT, all lanes of Interstate 55 at the Meramec River are now open.

That's near Arnold, Missouri.

MoDOT crews closed the southbound lanes of I-55 on Wednesday, May 3 just before noon due to water on the roadway.

