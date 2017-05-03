This week in country music: 2012 Blake Shelton

Let's drop a couple of quarters down The Breakfast Show juke box of memories.

This morning we zero in on the country music hits from this week five years ago.



On the first week of May, 2012, Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles chart had Lee Brice at number five with A Woman Like You. The song was the first number one hit for Brice.

Miranda Lambert was at number four with Over You. The song was co-written by Lambert and her husband at the time Blake Shelton. It's about the personal experience of Shelton as a teenager when his older brother was killed in a car wreck. Both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music named Over You the Song of the Year.

Banjo by Rascal Flatts was climbing the charts. It was at number three this week, but later in the month it would become the group's 12th number one hit.

Lady Antebellum was in the number two spot with Dancin' Away With My Heart. The song was written by all three members of the group along with Josh Kear who also penned Lady Antebellum's signature song Need You Now.

And we mentioned Blake Shelton earlier. He was at the top of the charts this week in 2012 with Drink On It. The song was the third release from his album Red River Blue. Drink on It was Shelton's 11th chart topping single.

