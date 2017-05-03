May 4 celebrity birthdays

He's a singer who has had more than 50 singles on the country charts. His best known hits include: On the Other Hand, Forever and Ever Amen, Deeper Than a Holler, Three Wooden Crosses. Randy Travis is 58 today.

He was a member of the pop boy band NSYNC which had hits like Bye Bye Bye, It's Gonna Be Me and This I Promise You. Lance Bass is 38 today.

She's a sportscaster who has appeared on ESPN and ABC's Good Morning America. Erin Andrews is 39 today.

He's a Pulitzer Prize winning author who serves as a conservative commentator on the Fox News Channel. George Will is 76 today.

