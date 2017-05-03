Five things you need to know on 5/3

It's Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The day will start off to a dry start, but rain will start to move into the Heartland by this afternoon. Any rain at all will impact our river stages. It will be breezy at times, with wind gusts up to 15 mph possible at times. There will be a wide range of temperatures across the Heartland today. Our southern counties will see temps in the mid 70s whereas most of our northern counties won't get out of the 50s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect the rain to stick around for most of the day tomorrow as cooler air moves into the Heartland.

Making headlines:

More rain means more worry in flooded parts of Midwest: Flooded areas of the Midwest, including most of the Heartland, are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels.

Cape Girardeau preps the flood wall for record levels: The Public Works Department is checking the flood wall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri regularly as record water levels are supposed to hit the Mississippi River. The river is supposed to crest on Sunday, May 7 and will reach the same level as the 2016 New Year's flood.

Trump, Putin look to work together on Syria: President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled improving prospects for cooperation in Syria in what the White House called a "very good" phone discussion that included a focus on setting up safe zones in the war-torn nation.

Upper Mississippi River closed to all vessel traffic: The Coast Guard closed a portion of the Upper Mississippi River to all vessel traffic near St. Louis yesterday. Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River closed traffic Tuesday night from mile marker 184.5 to mile marker 179, near the MacArthur Bridge due to high water levels and fast currents.

Sikeston Jaycees accepting donations for flood victims: As flood waters continue to impact Heartland communities the Sikeston Jaycees will be collecting items to deliver to the Van Buren area Friday, May 5.

