Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 5/2

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are your Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 5/2.

NHL

Nashville-2
St. Louis-1
Final

MLB

Milwaukee-1
St. Louis-2

Philadelphia-3
Chicago Cubs-8

NCAA Baseball

Southeast Missouri-5
Saint Louis-6

Illinois-6
SIU-5

Murray State-0
Missouri-11

Union -2
UT Martin-9

H.S. Baseball

Scott City-6
Chaffee-5

Saxony Lutheran-11
Oak Ridge-1

H.S. Softball District Semifinals
Class 1

Dist. 1

Portageville-13
South Pem.-3

NMCC-16
Cooter-6

Dist. 2

Kennett-10
Campbell-0

Senath-Hornersville-6
Southland-5

Dist. 3

Malden-15
Dexter-0

Bernie-10
Puxico-0

Dist. 4

Oran-15
Leopold-0

Scott City-13
Advance-3

Dist. 5

First Round

Ellington-5
Meadow Hts.-7

Greenville-11
Oak Ridge-1

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Cape Central-0
Jackson -5
 

District Golf: Saxony Lutheran and Notre Dame win District Titles

