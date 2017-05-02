Martinez, Cardinals beat Peralta once again, top Brewers 2-1

Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Tuesday night.
Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.
Murray State Athletics Director Allen Ward says he has not been informed of any decision nor has a vote been taken at this time by the MVC.
Murray State Athletics Director Allen Ward says he has not been informed of any decision nor has a vote been taken at this time by the MVC.
H.S. Softball District Games Dist. 1 Caruthersville-8 South Pem-21 NMCC-14 Delta-1 North Pem.-8 Cooter-10 Dist. 2 Campbell-16 Gideon-6 Southland-13 Holcomb-0 Distr 3 Malden-16 Richland-0 Charleston-1 Dexter-16 Bernie-14 Bloomfield-0 Puxico-16 Risco-1
H.S. Softball District Games Dist. 1 Caruthersville-8 South Pem-21 NMCC-14 Delta-1 North Pem.-8 Cooter-10 Dist. 2 Campbell-16 Gideon-6 Southland-13 Holcomb-0 Distr 3 Malden-16 Richland-0 Charleston-1 Dexter-16 Bernie-14 Bloomfield-0 Puxico-16 Risco-1
Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.
Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.