Martinez, Cardinals beat Peralta once again, top Brewers 2-1

By NATE LATSCH
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.

Martinez (1-3), making his sixth start of the season, retired the first 12 batters. He gave up an unearned run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in three chances.

Peralta (4-2) fell to 0-9 in his last 11 starts against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

    Tuesday, May 2 2017
    Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.

    Wednesday, May 3 2017
    Tuesday, May 2 2017
    Murray State Athletics Director Allen Ward says he has not been informed of any decision nor has a vote been taken at this time by the MVC.

