Sikeston Jaycees accepting donations for flood victims

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

As flood waters continue to impact Heartland communities the Sikeston Jaycees will be collecting items to deliver to the Van Buren area Friday, May 5. 

Donations can be dropped off to covered trailers which will be stationed behind the ticket office at 1220 N. Ingram Rd.

Items will be accepted Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and Friday from 9 a.m to noon.

Items accepted for donation include:

  •    Diapers  
  •    Baby wipes
  •    Baby food
  •    Formula 
  •    Trash bags 
  •    Cleaning supplies 
  •    Toilet paper
  •    Shampoo 
  •    Bath soap
  •    Hand soap
  •    Dish soap 
  •    Purell hand sanitizer
  •    Bottled water 
  •    Clothes 
  •    Non-perishable foods
  •    Blankets
  •    Sheets
  •    Pillows

