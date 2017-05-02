Sikeston Jaycees accepting donations for flood victims

As flood waters continue to impact Heartland communities the Sikeston Jaycees will be collecting items to deliver to the Van Buren area Friday, May 5.

Donations can be dropped off to covered trailers which will be stationed behind the ticket office at 1220 N. Ingram Rd.

Items will be accepted Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and Friday from 9 a.m to noon.

Items accepted for donation include:

Diapers

Baby wipes

Baby food

Formula

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Toilet paper

Shampoo

Bath soap

Hand soap

Dish soap

Purell hand sanitizer

Bottled water

Clothes

Non-perishable foods

Blankets

Sheets

Pillows

