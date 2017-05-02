Cape Girardeau preps the flood wall for record levels

The Public Works Department is checking the flood wall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri regularly as record water levels are supposed to hit the Mississippi River.

The river is supposed to crest on Sunday, May 7 and will reach the same level as the 2016 New Year's flood.

The crews inspect the wall anywhere from 1-6 times per day depending on how much water is touching the wall.

The owner of Paddle Wheel pizza on Water street says he often forgets about the river being on the other side of the wall.

"It doesn't scare us," said Brad Pool. "It just seems like part downtown I guess."

Stan Polivick checks the wall along with some of his public works crew. They look for any water coming through the wall or any signs of cracking. It's how they ensure the wall is up for the challenge.

Even though some water is leaking through the gates they said there is no reason for concern.

"People down here can conduct there business as usual and I hope they take us for granted and don't have any reason to worry about it," said Polivick.

But even thought they have made improvements they still take every flood very seriously.

"It is a little unnerving to have an angry river flowing by us at record levels again." said Polivick.

Currently there's about 5.5 million gallons of water per second flowing down the Mississippi by Cape Girardeau. By Sunday that could be closer to 8.2 million gallons per second.

