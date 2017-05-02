Cape Girardeau prepares for rising water - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau prepares for rising water

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Leaders and community members in Cape Girardeau are prepared for rising water from the Mississippi River.

A sandbag machine is now on site in the Red Star neighborhood to help fill sandbags for people in town that need them. It is available from 4-7 p.m.

Members of Southeast Missouri State University's football team spent Wednesday morning, May 3, at Red Star to help fill and place sandbags.

Employees with the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department check the flood wall, levees, and pump stations regularly to ensure they are functioning properly.

The river is forecast to crest on Sunday, May 7 and will reach the same level as the 2016 New Year's flood.

Several roads downtown are closed as a result of water over the road.

The crews inspect the wall anywhere from one to six times per day depending on how much water is touching the wall.

The owner of Paddle Wheel pizza on Water street says he often forgets about the river being on the other side of the wall.

"It doesn't scare us," said Brad Pool. "It just seems like part downtown I guess."  

Stan Polivick checks the wall along with some of his public works crew. They look for any water coming through the wall or any signs of cracking. It's how they ensure the wall is up for the challenge. 

Even though some water is leaking through the gates they said there is no reason for concern.

"People down here can conduct there business as usual and I hope they take us for granted and don't have any reason to worry about it," said Polivick.

But even though they have made improvements, they still take every flood very seriously.

"It is a little unnerving to have an angry river flowing by us at record levels again." said Polivick.

Right now, there's about 5.5 million gallons of water per second flowing down the Mississippi by Cape Girardeau. By Sunday that could be closer to 8.2 million gallons per second.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:54:51 GMT

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

  • Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:12:16 GMT
    (Source: Brian Jamieson)(Source: Brian Jamieson)

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

  • Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:03:38 GMT
    (Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)(Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

  • Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:51:37 GMT

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

  • Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

Powered by Frankly