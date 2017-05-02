Benefit in Poplar Bluff for flood victims hopes to raise $10,000

Major damage from flooding across the Heartland has caused devastation that many could not prepare for.

A benefit for flood victims will be held by First Choice Insurance for Poplar Bluff, Ellington, Doniphan and Van Buren, Missouri victims.

First Choice Insurance has partnered with Bank of Missouri to put on the benefit Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

The benefit will be held in the First Baptist Church parking lot in Poplar Bluff, MO.

The goal is to raise $10,000 in funds to split among Whole Kids Outreach, Bread Shed, and South Central Community Action Agency.

The benefit will have food, silent auction items, entertainment and more.

Businesses have stepped up to help the blank reach their goal.

Those businesses include:

First Choice Insurance

The Bank of Missouri

Standstill Apparel

Butler County EMS

Lemonade House Grille

Larry Hillis Dodge

Mossy Oak Properties

Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce

For question about how you can help contact Matthew S. Phillips at (573) 686-2870 or (573) 303-0010.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.