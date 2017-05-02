Cape Girardeau students help family sandbag home

A family leaving near rising waters got a lot of help on Tuesday, May 2 after a call was sent out on social media.

One Facebook post could make all the difference.

"We just posted that we needed some help," Pam said. "That we needed help filling some sandbags, and any help would be appreciated, and we had a very good turnout."

"My friend's mom texted her mom last night and asked if we could come help so we came and helped,"

Homeowner Kenny Lindsey is grateful.

"Humble," he said. "It makes you feel humble that people would come in and help you like this, and it just makes you feel good."

This isn't the first time he's had this problem.

Teen Challenge in Cape Girardeau helped sandbag his home for the New Year Flood in 2016.

"It's supposed to be a hundred year flood, and they're coming every year now so I expect they're going to keep coming," Lindsey said. "So, I expect I better get a levee up around this place."

Something he plans to finish by the fall. For now, his family is happy so many people would reach out a hand to help.

Lindsey said when he bought the home more than 50 years ago, flooding was a concern but at that time water levels never got this high.

