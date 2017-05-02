Magnitude 2.4 earthquake shakes several Heartland areas

Several Heartland areas may have felt some movement around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

The USGS reported that a magnitude 2.4 earthquake hit near the areas of Caruthersville and St. Louis, Missouri along with Ridgely, Tiptonville and Memphis, Tennessee

The quake had a depth of 1 km.

