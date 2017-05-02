Magnitude 2.4 earthquake shakes several Heartland areas - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Magnitude 2.4 earthquake shakes several Heartland areas

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
RIDGELY, TN (KFVS) -

Several Heartland areas may have felt some movement around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

The USGS reported that a magnitude 2.4 earthquake hit near the areas of Caruthersville and St. Louis, Missouri along with Ridgely, Tiptonville and Memphis, Tennessee

The quake had a depth of 1 km.

