Perry County EMA: Chester Bridge officially reopened to traffic

The Perry County Emergency Management Agency said on Wednesday that the Chester Bridge is now officially reopened to traffic.

Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation were inspecting the bridge around 10 a.m. on Wednesday to determine if it was safe to reopen.

According to Hank Voelker with the Perry County Emergency Management Agency, crews were already working to repair the road leading to the bridge in hopes of opening the bridge as soon as the engineers finish the inspection.

The bridge was officially closed around noon on Thursday, May 4.

Crews had to cut the asphalt so they could roll out the flood wall.

Crews will remove any debris left behind after the inspection is complete.

Officials from Illinois and Missouri have announced that the Cape Girardeau, MO bridge will remain open for those needing to get to and from Illinois to Perryville or McBride.

Route 3 remains closed at the Cora flood gates, so motorists are advised to follow the marked detour.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.