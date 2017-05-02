MoDOT to inspect Chester bridge on Wednesday

A crew with the Missouri Department of Transportation will inspect the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) on Wednesday, May 10, to determine if it is safe to reopen.

The bridge was officially closed around noon on Thursday, May 4.

Crews had to cut the asphalt so they could roll out the flood wall.

According to Hank Voelker with the Perry County Emergency Management Agency, crews will remove any debris left behind after the inspection.

Officials from Illinois and Missouri have announced that the Cape Girardeau, MO bridge will remain open for those needing to get to and from Illinois to Perryville or McBride.

Route 3 remains closed at the Cora flood gates, so motorists are advised to follow the marked detour.

