MoDOT to inspect Chester bridge on Wednesday

Nearly 4,000 pounds of food has been collected for flood victims.
Nearly 4,000 pounds of food has been collected for flood victims.
A crew with the Missouri Department of Transportation will inspect the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) on Wednesday, May 10, to determine if it is safe to reopen.
A crew with the Missouri Department of Transportation will inspect the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) on Wednesday, May 10, to determine if it is safe to reopen.
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Monday, May 8.
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Monday, May 8.
A call about a house fire leads to the arrest of a Metropolis man on a charge of domestic battery.
A call about a house fire leads to the arrest of a Metropolis man on a charge of domestic battery.
Two adults and an infant were injured in a crash on Pyatt-Cutler Road in Perry County, Illinois on Monday, May 8.
Two adults and an infant were injured in a crash on Pyatt-Cutler Road in Perry County, Illinois on Monday, May 8.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
The dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee in the refrigerated cases in the deli.
The dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee in the refrigerated cases in the deli.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.