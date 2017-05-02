MoDOT to close Chester Bridge at noon Thursday

The Missouri Department of Transportation anticipates the closure of the Mississippi River MO 51 (Chester Bridge) will be at noon on Thursday, May 4.

Due to increased Mississippi River levels and current crest level predictions, MoDOT determined it necessary to close the bridge to prevent additional flooding in Perry County.

Drivers should make plans to find alternate routes to travel from Missouri to Illinois.

