MoDOT engineers inspecting Chester bridge right now

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson now faces two civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson now faces two civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March.
Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are inspecting the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) to determine if it is safe to reopen.
Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are inspecting the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) to determine if it is safe to reopen.
Route 127 is closed south of Alto Pass, Illinois but that hasn't stopped some people from going that way anyway.
Route 127 is closed south of Alto Pass, Illinois but that hasn't stopped some people from going that way anyway.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
A Cape Girardeau woman is shaken after a knock on her door led to a bullet through her wall. Break-ins happen from time to time in every community, but Sargent Rick Schmidt with The Cape Girardeau Police Department says this one is pretty unusual.
A Cape Girardeau woman is shaken after a knock on her door led to a bullet through her wall. Break-ins happen from time to time in every community, but Sargent Rick Schmidt with The Cape Girardeau Police Department says this one is pretty unusual.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.