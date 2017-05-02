MoDOT engineers inspecting Chester bridge right now

Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are inspecting the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) to determine if it is safe to reopen.

The inspection started before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

According to Hank Voelker with the Perry County Emergency Management Agency, crews are already working to repair the road leading to the bridge in hopes of opening the bridge as soon as the engineers finish the inspection.

The bridge was officially closed around noon on Thursday, May 4.

Crews had to cut the asphalt so they could roll out the flood wall.

Crews will remove any debris left behind after the inspection is complete.

Officials from Illinois and Missouri have announced that the Cape Girardeau, MO bridge will remain open for those needing to get to and from Illinois to Perryville or McBride.

Route 3 remains closed at the Cora flood gates, so motorists are advised to follow the marked detour.

