Chester Bridge officially closed

The Missouri Department of Transportation has officially closed the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge).

Crews started the process just before noon on Thursday, May 4.

They had to cut the asphalt so they could roll out the flood wall.

Officials from Illinois and Missouri have announced that the Cape Girardeau, MO bridge will remain open for those needing to get to and from Illinois to Perryville or McBride.

Route 3 remains closed at the Cora flood gates, so motorists are advised to follow the marked detour.

