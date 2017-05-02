5/7/17 - Your Feedback

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Every time I present our ViewPoint I always ask for yours. And believe it or not I actually do read them. Here’s one I got last week from Harry in Cape Girardeau. His e-mail was in response to our segment on sharing the spoils of the NCAA Basketball Tournament with the athletes who play (4/12/17 - Sharing The Wealth). He writes,"….there are several issues that need to be addressed before applying such a simplistic approach." He included an intelligent and detailed argument with great suggestions for moving this concept forward. But he also said,"...I noticed that KFVS no longer invites different viewpoints. I guess no one wants to hear another side anymore!"

That statement caught me off guard and I thought: I wonder if anyone else thinks that? If you're like Harry you should write me and tell me what you think.

So, what are some of your viewpoints?

In early April we said that we supported Bond Issue J to build a new school while tearing down the Old Jackson High School (4/2/17 - Proposition J). As you know that bond issue passed and we got lots of comments thanking us for our support. But we also got lots in disagreement.

Ron said,"It looks like you have been brainwashed by the Jackson school districts propaganda."

And Laura said, "I don't want a new school at the cost of losing a part of Jackson's history!"

These are just a few of the comments we receive about our ViewPoint. And yes, Harry, not everyone agrees with us. And Going forward, if you have an opinion send it to me using the e-mail link below. I want to know what you think, and you never know, it might just become a ViewPoint.

