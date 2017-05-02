5/3/17 - 13 Reasons Why

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

There's a new show streaming on Netflix parents need to know about. It's called "13 Reasons Why" and it’s trending at Heartland High Schools right now. It's based on a book by the same name, and it's geared toward teenagers, but this is not Twilight or the Hunger Games. This series tackles real issues facing our children today.

"13 Reasons Why" chronicles the last year in the life of Hannah, a High School Sophomore who tragically takes her own life, and leaves behind recorded messages for her classmates explaining why she did it.

Parents, whether you like it or not, your teenager is going to watch this show and you shouldn’t let them watch it alone! It takes on bullying, sexual assault, drugs and alcohol, and a disturbing depiction of suicide. There are parts of this series that are difficult to watch, and even more difficult to process. But within the gauntlet of high school, there's a chance your child may see themselves in one of the characters and you need to be prepared for that.

Perception is a big theme throughout the series. This show reminds us that what seems trivial to one person could feel like the end of the world to another. Secondarily, it questions how much we really know about our Kids lives.

Whether you like the show or not, use the awareness it's raised as a teaching moment. Have discussions about the challenges your kids face daily and remind your child that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

There is help. Prevention and support are available at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, or text "START" to 741741

