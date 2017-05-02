Missouri House advances proposal with abortion restrictions

According to MoDOT, crews will close a portion of I-55 on Wednesday, May 3.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
An inmate who walked away from the Webster County Detention Center on April 30 is now back in custody.
Let's drop a couple of quarters down The Breakfast Show juke box of memories. This morning we zero in on the country music hits from this week five years ago.
He was the frontman for the Four Seasons who are known for the hits: Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry and Rag Doll.
