Crews work to temporarily raise Route 177 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

MoDot crews are temporarily raising this section of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau Co. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are working to temporarily raise Route 177.

The work is happening just north of the United Methodist Chapel near Scism Creek in Cape Girardeau County.

By raising the road, numerous people who live in the area will avoid becoming landlocked.

If crews did not raise this section of Route 177, MoDot believes the section of road would flood between Wednesday and Thursday.

Traffic will likely detour around the work by using CR 657.

The area will be reduced to one lane with access for local and emergency traffic only.

