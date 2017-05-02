Bank robbery suspect caught in Poplar Bluff, MO

One person is in custody after being accused of robbing a bank in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whitley, the suspect is accused of robbing Credit Union Bank on 5th and Oak Street at 2:45 p.m.

The suspect showed that said he had gun and told the teller to give him money. The amount of money is unknown.

Police located the suspect on foot within 15 minutes and the suspect remains in custody.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.