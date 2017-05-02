Graves County man charged with drug offenses

A man of Symsonia, Kentucky was arrested by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department on multiple offenses following a short vehicle pursuit.

On Tuesday, May 2 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department observed Chris Battoe, 31, driving along Hovekamp Road in McCracken County.

Detectives, knowing that Battoe did not have a driver’s license, attempted to stop the vehivle.

Battoe fled in the vehicle and turned down Locke Boulevard. Battoe accelerated to the end of the roadway and pulled into a driveway.

Battoe was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and fleeing or evading the police.

Deputy Steve Croft and his K-9 Pepo arrived on scene a short time later. K-9 Pepo, alerted to the presence of illegal drugs coming from the inside of the vehicle.

K-9 Pepo then alerted to the headliner inside the vehicle where detectives located a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe contiaining methamphetamine residue and a fixed blade knife concealed inside.

Battoe was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Battoe was also charged with having no insurance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Records indicate that Battoe has a lengthy criminal history and is currently out on bond out of Trigg and McCracken counties for felony offenses in both counties.

